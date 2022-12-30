Opioids are always in the news and many people have concerns about their use, by themselves or their family members. In addition, their use can be more concerning in older adults. If you would like to learn more about the benefits and dangers of opioids, join the Santa Catalina Catholic Church’s Mental Health Ministry as it presents it’s January Mental Health Focus — “Opioids and Senior Pain Management — Benefits and Dangers”. Mary Lou Monahan, FPN, BC will be presenting. The session will be at Santa Catalina Catholic Church at 14380 N. Oracle Rd on Sunday, January 15, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. in the Parish Hall.

