Celebrate your independence from retail prices! Shop at the Golden Goose this July. You are invited to come in and cool down at the Golden Goose during the “dog days of summer”. Speaking of “dog days”, did you know that the Golden Goose often has a great selection of pet supplies, toys, accessories, crates and carriers? These items can be purchased at the Goose for a fraction of the retail price! There is nothing “cooler” than shopping at the Goose! July “Moonlight Madness” is Friday, July 15 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. New Volunteer Orientation is Monday, July 18. Come in to the Goose and find out why the shop places first in local customer surveys!
Most Popular
-
Tucson Mexican restaurant will become home to a smoothie shop
-
This Tucson bakery has caught the eye of retail giant Walmart
-
Pima County, Tucson struggle to keep employees, fill vacancies
-
New eats! 8 new restaurants that opened in Tucson this spring
-
Sewage crisis continues in popular Sonoran beach town