Winners of our Prestigious 12-week Tournament July 22 to October 7:
First Place: Jack Porteous
Second Place: Ivan Haag
Third Place: Angie Stein
Fourth Place: Bud Arnold
Fourth Place: Chuck Kochiss
Fourth Place: Wayne Larroque
First Place Weekly Winners at Final Table July 22 to October 7:
July 22: Chuck Kochiss
July 29: Bud Arnold
August 5: Wayne Larroque
August 12: Scott Brewbaker
August 19: Angie Stein
August 26: Riley Jackson
September 2: Jim Grant
September 9: Tony Heacock
September 16: Jack Porteous
September 23: Bud Arnold
September 30: Ivan Haag
October 7: Susie Arnold
Texas-Hold’em is held Monday evenings from 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Sonoran Room, Mountain View Clubhouse. Admission is free. Please arrive prior to 5:55 p.m. We’re limited to 48 players so, first come first serve. We play for prizes versus cash. If you have any questions, please email ny22az@yahoo.com.