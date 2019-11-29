From left, seated: First place winner Jack Porteous, second place winner Ivan Haag, third place winner Angie Stein (Not pictured). Standing, left: It’s a three-way-tie for fourth and fifth place: Wayne Larroque, Bud Arnold & Chuck Kochiss.

Winners of our Prestigious 12-week Tournament July 22 to October 7:

First Place: Jack Porteous

Second Place: Ivan Haag

Third Place: ­­­Angie Stein

Fourth Place: Bud Arnold­­­

Fourth Place: Chuck Kochiss

Fourth Place: Wayne Larroque

First Place Weekly Winners at Final Table July 22 to October 7:

July 22: Chuck Kochiss

July 29: Bud Arnold

August 5: Wayne Larroque

August 12: Scott Brewbaker

August 19: Angie Stein

August 26: Riley Jackson

September 2: Jim Grant

September 9: Tony Heacock

September 16: Jack Porteous

September 23: Bud Arnold

September 30: Ivan Haag

October 7: Susie Arnold

Texas-Hold’em is held Monday evenings from 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Sonoran Room, Mountain View Clubhouse. Admission is free. Please arrive prior to 5:55 p.m. We’re limited to 48 players so, first come first serve. We play for prizes versus cash. If you have any questions, please email ny22az@yahoo.com.