Meet Karen Malek. A six-year resident of SaddleBrooke Ranch, Karen is an enthusiastic volunteer with SaddleBrooke Community Outreach (SBCO) having donated time to both the Teen Closet and the Kids’ Closet programs.
The SBCO organization provides food, clothing, and educational opportunities for children and teens in Catalina and surrounding areas. Program recipients are families who are struggling financially and have been selected to participate in the programs.
Karen was introduced originally to SBCO when a group of neighbors invited her to carpool with them on their trip to volunteer. As a relatively new resident of the Ranch, Karen was pleased to spend time with new neighbors and was curious to learn what SBCO was all about.
Karen’s first experiences were with Teen Closet. She explained that the overall purpose of the program is to provide some school clothing items, shoes, and school supplies at the beginning of each school term. The teens meet the Closet volunteers at Target and/or Ross, where the volunteers have lists of items for which the students can shop. Over time, volunteers typically are assigned to the same teen, Karen explained. “That is so nice because after a while you get to know them and learn what they are going to like. I also will see them returning to us wearing the clothes they selected the last time, so I know they are using and enjoying their previous selections.”
The teen students, Karen notes, are especially appreciative and grateful to receive the items on their school supply lists because those items can be expensive.
More recently, Karen decided to give working with the Kids’ Closet a try. Like the program for teens, Kids’ Closet provides clothing, books, and school supplies for children in kindergarten through elementary school.
Karen says she has fallen in love with the younger children. “I really enjoy the little ones and it’s a win for me,” she laughed. “They get so excited when they find that certain character T-shirt that they like.”
While Karen stresses that volunteering is extremely rewarding, she also admits that it can tug at your heart. “I have seen little boys come to meet us wearing their father’s much-too-large shoes. It breaks my heart, but it reminds me that this program is very much needed and is very worthwhile.”
Karen encourages everyone to consider volunteering with the SBCO. “These are seasonal programs,” she noted, “and generally take place one time in the winter months and one time in the summer so a tremendous time commitment is not necessary. No homework is required,”
Karen and her husband, Don, moved to Arizona from Illinois where they raised their two daughters and a son. In Illinois, Karen worked as a chemical buyer for a soap plant and retired from her career after 32 years. Karen also volunteers with Pinal County CASA. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Karen enjoyed water aerobics classes and swimming at the Ranch and hopes to participate in those activities again very soon.