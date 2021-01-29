Paying taxes can feel like throwing money into a deep, black hole. Once we send a check to the government, we have no idea how our money is allotted. The good news is that the State of Arizona allows us to direct our state tax dollars to a Qualified Charitable Organization (QCO) of our choice and, even better, take a credit off our annual Arizona income tax when we donate to a QCO.
Single taxpayers may deduct up to $400 and joint filers up to $800. There is no minimum dollar requirement. Whatever amount we donate, up to the maximum, will be applied as a tax credit.
The Arizona Department of Revenue designates Senior Village at SaddleBrooke as a QCO based on the work that the Village does for the health and welfare of our rural community, helping members live independently in their homes and, most recently, organizing the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination to over 6,000 residents.
All contributions to Senior Village stay in SaddleBrooke. The Village receives no funding from outside sources. It’s a simple process to apply for the QCO credit: Send a check to Senior Village at SaddleBrooke, PO Box 8584, Tucson, AZ 85738 before April 15th. Then, claim your tax credit on your state income tax by attaching forms 321 and 301. The Senior Village identification number to include is 20990. Consult your tax advisor if you need guidance.
In 2021, the deadline for making a charitable contribution for the 2020 tax year under the AZ Charitable Tax Credit is Thursday, April 15, 2021. Keep in mind the IRS deadlines are different from Arizona's state deadlines.
Please consider designating the Village as your AZ charitable organization and helping your neighbors when you Give Where You Live. For more information or to become a member or volunteer, call (520) 314-1042.