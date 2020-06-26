For the past 24 years, SaddleBrooke Community Outreach’s Kids’ Closet program has been providing children with new school clothing to raise their self-esteem and encourage school attendance. Twice each school year, in the fall and spring, thousands of students from nearby rural communities arrive at the Kid’s Closet in Mammoth to choose new clothing. Children eligible to receive free meals at their pre-school or school are referred to the program.
The COVID 19 pandemic has upended planning for Kid’s Closet, as it has for many other group activities. The 2020 spring session was curtailed when the virus prompted the closing of schools throughout Arizona. Now the fall session is being impacted. Although the governor has called for Arizona public schools to reopen in August, it is still unclear what changes will be needed for a safe reopening. The State Department of Education has discussed smaller classroom sizes, staggered starts, no assemblies and taking the temperature of all students and faculty, as well as increased sanitation procedures.
An initial survey of Kid’s Closet volunteers (residents of SaddleBrooke and SaddleBrooke Ranch) found that many were unwilling to return during the pandemic, making it difficult to staff the facility. In addition, Kid’s Closet co-directors Melanie Stout and Jan Olsson reviewed the changes in the facility’s layout and the procedures needed to comply with CDC guidelines for wearing masks, sanitizing hands and surfaces and maintaining physical distance. The list was extensive, involving such challenges as keeping masks on children while they tried on clothing, cutting in half the number of students who could “shop” for clothing at one time, supplying masks and gloves for volunteers, sanitizing dressing rooms after each use, taking every student and volunteer’s temperature and quarantining for 72 hours clothing that has been tried on. Such changes would be both difficult and costly to implement.
In the end, the decision was made to reopen Kid’s Closet in spring 2021. In the meantime, members of the Kid’s Closet team will:
- Contact those schools unable to come to Kid’s Closet last spring due to the early closure. If the schools can provide the names of children with the greatest need, along with their gender, grade and clothing sizes, volunteers will pack a bag of summer clothing for each student and deliver it a pre-arranged destination.
- While contacting the schools about their fall reopening, Kid’s Closet was asked to fill a few bags of clothing for students with the greatest need. If the schools can provide the necessary information for such students, volunteers will pack and deliver bags of winter clothing to the schools. While Kid’s Closet will not be able to assist the 1800 students typically served during the fall session, those with the most need for new clothing can be helped.
A normal opening and session duration are planned for the spring season.