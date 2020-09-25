For more than two decades SaddleBrooke Community Outreach’s Kids’ Closet has been providing children with new school clothing to raise their self-esteem and encourage school attendance. Twice each school year, in the fall and spring, thousands of students from nearby rural communities arrive at the Kids’ Closet in Mammoth to choose new clothing. Children eligible to receive free meals at their pre-school or school are referred to the program.
Every successful program needs a committed leadership team. Kids’ Closet is currently seeking volunteers to fulfill two important roles.
The Kids’ Closet Co-Vice President is responsible for overseeing the entire program’s operations. This position is shared and both members may attend the monthly SBCO Board of Directors meetings, but they share one vote. Specific tasks of this position include:
- Scheduling an annual meeting with the Kids’ Closet leadership team.
- Overseeing preparation of the annual program budget and manage the program’s budgetary responsibilities.
- Working with schools to increase participation in the Kids’ Closet program.
- Promoting volunteerism at Kids’ Closet in SaddleBrooke Communities and neighboring communities.
- Providing managers with forms needed for Closet operations, (e.g., permission slips, inventory sheets, child respect forms, etc.) and instructions for all Kids’ Closet procedures.
- Overseeing the care and maintenance of the SBCO Kids’ Closet Facility in Mammoth.
- Having familiarity with the inventory management system and the ability to use it.
According to SBCO bylaws, any volunteer interested in this position must have been an SBCO volunteer for a minimum of one year prior to assuming this role.
The Kids’ Closet Day Manager oversees operations on a designated day the facility is open to students. The Day Manager is responsible for:
- Calling any volunteers who have not confirmed they will work that day.
- Notifying the scheduler if more volunteers are needed.
- Ensuring that all volunteers have been fingerprinted and had their background checked by local authorities.
- Providing a carpooling list for volunteers.
- Receiving a student appointment sheet, printing ID labels and preparing a bag and clothing inventory sheet for each student.
- Notifying a Co-Vice President if supplies are running low.
- Learning the inventory management system.
While it is helpful for the volunteer interested in this position to have previously worked with the Kids’ Closet, it is not required.
If you would like to learn more about these positions, please contact Jan Olsson, Kids’ Closet Co-Vice President, by phone at (520) 825-7283 or email jano1679@gmail.com.