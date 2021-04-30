Due to COVID-19 restrictions, students from Catalina to Miami couldn’t come to Kids’ Closet in Mammoth to select their new spring wardrobes. Thanks to the hard work of Kids’ Closet volunteers, along with the cooperation of parents, teachers and school administrators, the clothing was delivered to the kids!
Counsellors provided teachers with those students who qualified, based on economic need, to receive clothing from Kids’ Closet. Requests for clothing and shoe sizes were sent to parents. The information received by the teachers was then submitted to Kids’ Closet volunteers. There of course were some challenges, with such inaccuracies in student lists as misspelled names, incorrect gender or wrong grade level. Fortunately, most of these errors were spotted by volunteers and corrected before bags of clothing were sent to the schools.
Volunteers, wearing masks and maintaining social distance, selected the clothing and shoes for each child, scanned the bar codes of the items chosen (for inventory control) and packed each child’s wardrobe into large plastic bags labeled with the child’s name, grade and school. Each child also was given two grade-appropriate books and toiletries. While the process was labor intensive, Kids’ Closet was able to provide 580 students with new wardrobes for the spring season. Although this is far less than the 1,300+ students normally served in the spring, at least these children had their clothing needs met.
Inventory at the Kids’ Closet will be conducted on Wednesday, April 7, and hopes are high for returning to normal operations in the fall.