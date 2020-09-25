In observance of Labor Day, the Oro Valley American Legion Post Color Guard honored veterans by performing a 21 gun salute at the Mountainview driving range on Monday, September 7. Many residents attended and sang along for the National Anthem.
To continue viewing content on tucson.com, please sign in with your existing account or subscribe.
We have not been able to find your subscription.
Current Subscriber?
Current Subscriber?
Or
Don't have a subscription?
Subscribe today for unlimited accessLog in Subscribe
In observance of Labor Day, the Oro Valley American Legion Post Color Guard honored veterans by performing a 21 gun salute at the Mountainview driving range on Monday, September 7. Many residents attended and sang along for the National Anthem.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.