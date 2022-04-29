Are you superstitious? As a kid, did you avoid stepping on a crack so not to break your mama’s back? Do black cats make you nervous? What about walking under a ladder? (What was that about?) Well, in medieval times, people thought ladders resembled gallows, so it was believed that walking under a ladder meant you might end up swinging from a rope. Gallows are a thing of the past, but the truth is that ladders really can lead to a tragic end or at least make your life miserable.

Growing older, most of us have heard a doctor initiate a discussion about a medical condition with the infuriating words, “Well, at your age. . .” When it comes to falling off ladders, age truly does make a big difference. Each year in the United States half a million people are treated for ladder-related injuries, and about 300 die as a result of such falls. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), falls are now the number one reason for accidental injuries and deaths for seniors, and falls from ladders are the worst. At younger ages some such falls are work related. But starting in our mid-60s and increasing through the 80s, the vast majority of falls happen at home where there is often no one to assist. And even though older people fall from ladders at lower heights, typical injuries are both different and more severe than when we’re younger. Instead of ending up with hand and forearm fractures, older people tend to sustain skull, rib, hip, and leg fractures and are nearly four times more likely to sustain traumatic, often fatal brain injuries.

As we age, eyesight starts failing, it’s harder to catch ourselves on unsteady legs, and medications may create balance issues. It just makes sense that we need to be much more careful and watchful to reduce our risk of falling. We might be smart and get rid of slippery scatter rugs but think nothing of grabbing a step ladder from the garage to climb way higher than is safe. Fortunately, Senior Village members have an alternative.

Who you gonna call? Let’s all use our heads instead of risking breaking them and just say no to climbing up that ladder or stepstool. When there’s a real need for a ladder climber in your home, who you gonna call? The Senior Village team of Helping Hands, of course! These men and women respond to Village phone calls from members who need assistance not just inside their homes but in their patios and yards, too. Need to reach something on top of a high kitchen cabinet? Don’t reach for a stepstool. Call Helping Hands to get it down. Need a lightbulb changed on your 11-foot ceiling? Don’t climb that ladder. Call Helping Hands to replace it. Helping Hands team members can assist with much more than reaching high. They can hang pictures or mirrors, install curtain rods, replace a toilet seat, help with computer problems, repot prickly plants, install solar yard lights, and so much more. So, don’t risk knocking your noggin or breaking a hip. Use your head instead and call for HELPING HANDS at (520) 314-1042.