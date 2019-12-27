Ladies of the Preserve Attended Annual Christmas Lunch By Pam Eckardt Dec 27, 2019 45 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 4 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Most Popular Eegee's runs taste test for February flavor of the month Four Tucson schools fall to an F after letter-grade appeals Tucson City Hall was bugged for several months — bed-bug extermination took nearly 3 months A list of Chinese and other Tucson restaurants open on Christmas Tim Steller's opinion: Traffic is what's holding back Grant-Alvernon corner Promotions This LIMITED TIME DEAL is just for you! Thanks for being a reader. Here's a special offer, just for you! View All