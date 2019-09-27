Ladies - are you new to the Preserve? Or has it been awhile since you’ve made some new friends? Please consider joining us for our bi-monthly luncheons. These events will be posted on the SB Preserve website as they are planned. You will need to be registered as individuals on this site in order to receive notices of the lunches. Kathy Bomwell, Myla Hockelberg and Pam Eckardt select diverse eateries around the Tucson area to gather for a social good time. Our latest luncheon was Friday, August 16 at The Oracle Patio Cafe and Market. The summer heat couldn’t stop 24 of us from having fun with friends old and new. The Oracle Patio is a funky little place with good food, delicious pies and a worthwhile little market. Our next luncheon will be in Oct. 14 at Harvest 10355 N. La Canada We hope to see you there!