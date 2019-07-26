SaddleBrooke Sunrise Rotary Club sponsored two students for the Rotary Youth Leadership Awards . Tamara Cano and Celeste Large were delegates from San Manuel Jr/Sr High School. The Rotary Youth Leadership Awards (RYLA) is an intensive 4-day workshop for youth ages 14 to 18 in grades 9-12. Tamara and Celeste were chosen for their leadership potential to attend an all-expense paid training program designed to build, strengthen and exercise leadership skills, self-confidence and character.
Tamara and Celeste grew both intellectually and socially by attending the RYLA activities. They told SaddleBrooke Sunrise members that they experienced many of the goals of the leadership training: stepping outside personal comfort zones, learning to work with others from diverse backgrounds to solve problems and achieve common goals. They also had opportunities to gain insight into personal leadership style, strengths and challenges, then having an opportunity to practice leadership skills in a team setting.
Congratulations, Tamara and Celeste, for a job well done!
SaddleBrooke Sunrise Rotary Club is proud of all our members, who make contributions of time and money to assist those within our community and over the world. We meet every Thursday at 8 a.m. at the MountainView Country Club in the East Dining Room. Please contact Ron Lenz, membership chair, at 262-358-0130. Come and check us out -- join our club -- become a Rotarian!