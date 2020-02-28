Most of us probably remember "Going My Way"— the famous, old movie starring Bing Crosby and Barry Fitzgerald. It won seven Academy Awards and was Best Picture back in 1944. Jumping ahead to today, Senior Village has its own version of "Going My Way" which is our most popular service for SaddleBrooke residents. Vetted volunteers drove 33,000 miles last year taking members around the Tucson area. Most trips were to medical appointments, but other destinations included pharmacies, grocery stores, hair salons and many more.
One very satisfied user is John Schmidt. John and Peg moved here in 1998 from the St. Louis area, in part to be near a daughter living in Tucson. In the early days, Peg was an active swimmer and a very talented artist. John was an avid golfer, tennis player, and hiker. John became a widower four years ago, and like most of us, has slowed down a bit now. He is one of our earlier members, joining Senior Village in 2016.
Despite some partial limitations in hearing and vision, he can still drive a little, locally, but relies on Village volunteers for longer trips mostly to his eye and ear doctors. Of course, he wants to stay in SaddleBrooke, living independently as long as possible and being near (but not too dependent upon) his daughter's family. Senior Village is a key part of his plan to do so.
To others who may be considering joining, John recommends it and says, "Don't hesitate, don't wait too long— join and help now so it will be there in the future when you need it." His ninety-second birthday is just around the corner, so he's been planning ahead. He also practices what he preaches and is a Patron of the Village (thank you for your support).
John has also taken advantage of the free loan of the village’s audio book players. He knows there are other services available should he need them. These include Helping Hands (simple household tasks), Lock Box installation (for easy emergency access), Friendly Contact, Fun with Friends (lots of social activities) and more. You can check them all out on the Senior Village web site at seniorvillage.org.
Annual dues for Senior Village are $48 for a single and $60 for a household, which covers 72 services a year. To join the Village, call (520) 314-1042, and to volunteer log on to seniorvillage.org.