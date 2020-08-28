“We were sisters…she was always there, like big sisters are…we knew, always knew, never forgot we were sisters.” This excerpt is taken from a poem written by Phyllis Garten. The book is called “A World Made Whole.” Patricia Fremont-Smith has compiled her sister’s poems to create this lovely remembrance and, in doing so, also created a legacy that benefits the “Neighbors Helping Neighbors” mission of Senior Village at SaddleBrooke.
Patricia states, “I realized that I wanted to publish her poems because I saw the depth and promise in them, spoken in rhyme and free verse, that could appeal to and provide support for others. Her poems reflect an odyssey of life, relationships, love of God and nature.”
Phyllis suffered from dementia. On the back cover of the book, Patricia writes the following comment: “May this book be a beacon, encouraging all those dealing with dementia and the many other issues of aging, to accept support from the admirable programs standing ready in most communities.
Patricia is grateful that Senior Village sees the value of this book. It seemed to her that the choice to make the proceeds from the book a legacy gift to Senior Village was exactly the right choice. Senior Village accepted Patricia’s offer with appreciation and assurances that the legacy funds will be used to provide services to help members continue to live independently in their homes.
This book of poetry is a unique legacy gift, but there are many other ways to create your own personal legacy to Senior Village. If you would like more information on legacy giving in a trust or will or through a life insurance gift, transfer of stocks and bonds or other charitable options, please contact Senior Village by email at giving@seniorvillage.org or place a call to 520-314-1042. Donations to Senior Village as a non-profit 501 c3 stay within SaddleBrooke. Thank you for your support.
The poem below by Phyllis reflects the Senior Village philosophy of neighbors reaching out to help others in our community. “A World Made Whole” is available for purchase in the HOA-1 gift shop and on Amazon.com.
“Encompassing Love” by Phyllis Garten
What is love
An attitude of mind
Why is love
Because tenderness crept in gently
Love is…
Concern
Understanding
Benevolence
Desire
Passion
Generosity
and knowing someone and something
else should be, and can be, placed first.
else should be, and can be, placed first.