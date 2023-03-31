In my 11-years at SaddleBrooke, I have experienced snow on four to five occasions, so a unique experience. On Wednesday, February 15, we all got to enjoy the peaceful serenity of a blanket of snow covering our community. As a golfer and photographer, it was very fun to head out on The Preserve and experiences the course in a unique way. I hope all can enjoy.

This neighborhood on Tucson’s far southeast side, near Houghton and Sahuarita roads, got plenty of snowfall overnight on March 2, 2023. While it may not look or feel like Tucson, the snow-covered barrel cactus and prickly pear are proof that we’re still in the Old Pueblo.

