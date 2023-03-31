In my 11-years at SaddleBrooke, I have experienced snow on four to five occasions, so a unique experience. On Wednesday, February 15, we all got to enjoy the peaceful serenity of a blanket of snow covering our community. As a golfer and photographer, it was very fun to head out on The Preserve and experiences the course in a unique way. I hope all can enjoy.

