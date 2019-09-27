Golder Ranch Fire has had a major presence for SaddleBrooke and our growing community. As our community continues to grow, so will the demands of the Golder Ranch Fire Department team. If you’re like me, you want to feel confident that firefighters and EMTs are able to get to you at your home, on the court, or in our fitness center.
Statistics say, 66 percent of firefighters develop some sort of cancer due to on the job exposures. With that in mind, I have made it my mission to help improve conditions to reduce exposure.
My own personal experience with the response time to our home when I had a health issue was impressive. But better yet was the quick setup to reduce my severe pain.
The average cost of $2.39 per month to support the needs of Golder Ranch Fire Department is a small price to pay. We need to help, so I encourage you to vote YES on your election ballot for the FIRE BOND 477!