Happy New Year! Believe it or not, March is just around the corner. I hope you have marked Sunday, March 6 on your calendar and plan to attend the Oracle Schools Foundation Spring Fling dinner and auction at the Mountainview Ballroom. The doors will open at 4:30 p.m. when registration begins with a no-host bar and an opportunity to socialize and peruse the silent and fixed price auction items. Bidding for the silent auction begins at 5 p.m., as well as signups for fixed price events. Dinner will begin at 5:45 p.m., followed by the live auction. Please check out OracleSchoolsFoundation.com for the registration form which lists menu choices and table sign ups. The registration deadline is Thursday, February 24. You can register online or print the registration form and mail it to Oracle Schools Foundation, P.O Box 8863, Catalina, AZ 85738.
In previous articles, I have highlighted many of the fabulous, fixed price events that we will be launching at the auction: theme dinners (Spanish, Jewish, Brazilian, Italian), small house parties with musical entertainment, and learning opportunities: how to make beer, understand opera, or make bread. There are also sports events: a night putting contest, a bocce ball tournament and Sonoran Dog feast, and a poker party. Donations are now coming in for the silent auction gift certificates: made-to-order cupcakes, cheesecake, and French silk chocolate pie. If you love to bake, please consider donating your talent! We are very excited to feature a fabulous summer home get-away in Maine as a live auction event, thanks to a generous donation by Alan and Betsy Levenson.
The mission of the Oracle Schools Foundation is to provide financial and related support to ensure that every Oracle student has unlimited opportunity to succeed. Your support for our auction will raise money for a very worthy cause. For questions about the event or to donate, please email me at vernonann47@gmail.com or call (520) 405-2622. Also, please continue to check the website as we will update the silent, fixed price, and live auction offerings on a regular basis.