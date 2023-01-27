Happy New Year! Believe it or not, March is just around the corner. I hope you have Saturday, March 11 on your calendar and plan to attend the Oracle Schools Foundation Spring Fling dinner and auction at the Mountainview Ballroom. The doors will open at 4:30 p.m. when registration begins with a no-host bar and an opportunity to socialize and begin bidding on the silent auction items. Sign up for fixed price events begins at 5 p.m. Dinner will begin at 5:45 p.m., followed by the live auction. Please check the website at oracleschoolsfoundation.com for the registration form, which lists menu choices and table sign ups. You will also want to check it regularly for updates on what we have to offer at the auction. You can register online or print the registration form and mail it to Oracle Schools Foundation, P.O Box 8863, Catalina, AZ 85738.

Some of the highlights include fabulous fixed price events that you sign up for (there is no bidding): theme dinners (Spanish, Jewish, Hungarian, Lebanese), appetizer parties with musical entertainment, a Mexican Fiesta party, a Stargazing party and much more. Donations are coming in for the silent auction gift certificates: made-to-order cupcakes, pies, soups of the month, transportation to the airport, and more. We are very excited to feature a time share in Orlando, donated by Craig and Benith MacPherson, as one of our live auction items, as well as a week’s stay at a beautiful casita for your guests (includes a living room with a fireplace, a small kitchen, and a bedroom). Gary and Dorothy Wood are donating their casita and will prove fresh fruit and zucchini bread for the first breakfast.

The mission of the Oracle Schools Foundation is to provide financial and related support to ensure that every Oracle student has unlimited opportunity to succeed. Your support for our auction will raise money for a very worthy cause.