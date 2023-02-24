On Wednesday, January 11, the Tri-Community Food Bank (TCFB) held a luncheon to thank their dedicated and selfless volunteers. SaddleBrooke and SaddleBrooke Ranch residents, and members of the SaddleBrooke Sunrise Rotary were among the 30 people who attended.

TCFB Executive Board Member, Judy Haberski, welcomed and thanked the volunteers. Executive Board Members Joyce McClung, Gary Tindall, Karen Nybeck and Rosemary Douglas updated the volunteers on the 2022 Annual Report, inventory issues, and the upcoming Epic Rides “24 Hours in The Old Pueblo” and SaddleBrooke Community Outreach Food Drives.

DeMarco’s Restaurant in Oracle prepared a delicious lunch for all, and attendees enjoyed meeting other volunteers. To cap off the event, everyone had fun participating in a group mad lib, with a Food Bank theme.

The Tri-Community Food Bank is an all-volunteer organization. We would not be able to stay open without the many individuals who donate their time to help their neighbors in need. We are very grateful for their help.

The TCFB is located at 108 Redwood Road, in Mammoth. We are open five-days a week (Monday to Thursday and Saturday) from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., to serve to the communities of Oracle, San Manuel, Mammoth, and Dudleyville.

The Tri-Community Food Bank is an IRS 501 c3 non-profit corporation and an Arizona Qualifying Charitable Organization. We spend zero percent for administration costs, and are totally supported by your generous donations. The TCFB also receives food donations from the United Food Bank in Mesa, Arizona.