‘Twas the night before holidays
and all through the home
SaddleBrookers were preparing
for who was to come.
Children and grandkids, nephews and nieces
wanting comfy beds covered with fleeces.
Hoping for favorite foods and cookies,
maybe watch DVDs and read some “bookies.”
…And that is why you should consider the children’s books and DVDs at Desert View Library!
If you’re out of practice or new to the role of grandparent, we have just the books for you. “Hey Grandude!” by Paul McCartney (yes, that one) takes the grandkids on a magical adventure though postcards, a compass and imagination. “I Love My Glam Ma” by Samantha Berger updates the image of Grandma by showing her as adventurous, fashionable and clever. So be a cool Grandude and hip Glam Ma!
The Children’s Collection at DesertView has DVDs, books that you can read to your little ones, and Seuss titles. Bring the little ones to scavenge our Southwest picture books. Favorites include: “How Jackrabbit Got His Very Long Ears,” “Rattlesnake Rules,” “Chicks and Salsa,” “There was a Coyote Who Swallowed a Flea” and “Do Princesses Wear Hiking Boots?” All these books may be borrowed for seven days.
Thanks to recent donations, our children’s DVD section has grown. Several films from Disney (including “A Bug’s Life,” “Toy Story 2” and “Planes”) and DreamWorks (for example, “Merry Madagascar, “Antz,” and “Chicken Run”) are ready for holiday visitors.
For older kids and family fun time, consider DVDs in DesertView’s adult collection. Some titles (often with a PG-13 rating) appeal to the whole family. You can find movie reviews and ratings on the Internet. Better yet, preview it yourself. That way when you really show the DVD to the kids you can check on the popcorn and cookies and know you’re not missing anything. Family films include “Paddington,” “Mary Poppins,” “Christopher Robin,” “Finding Dory,” and the 2019 “Lion King.” There is a list displayed of family-friendly DVDs in the adult and children’s collections at the library. There is no hard and fast line between kids’ films and adults’ films, so you might want to look in both sections. DVDs generally circulate for seven days.
Friends of SaddleBrooke Libraries (FSL) provides funding for the Libraries to purchase new books, DVDs, audiobooks, and Large Print titles. FSL funds are also used to keep special collections such as the Southwest and Travel collections updated and current. If you are not a member of FSL, please consider joining. Membership makes possible all our resources at DesertView, Cholla and SaddleBrooke libraries that enhance the enjoyment for everyone in the community. For further details, visit their website at http://www.sbfsl.org.