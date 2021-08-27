Friends of SaddleBrooke Libraries is pleased to announce the return of the library lecture series. Samantha Schwann will be the guest speaker on Thursday, October 14. The program starts at 4 p.m. in the DesertView Theater. FSL members can attend for free, non FSL members will pay $5.
Samantha Schwann is an international award-winning photographic artist whose work concentrates on ecologically unique areas of the ocean, in a thoughtful approach to an increasingly important global conversation.
Samantha’s passion for scuba diving began when she was a teenager diving in waters near Vancouver, Canada. She was introduced to photography in 2010, where she began with landscape and abstract works. Over time her photography began to focus on ocean conservation.
Schwann’s images invite viewers to share in the curiosity of the ocean and the range of events and subjects presented therein. Her photographs feature elements of the intransience and impermanence of underwater life.