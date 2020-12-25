Rotarians of The Rotary Club of SaddleBrooke were just like kids in a candy store. Members of the club had so much fun selecting toys for clients of the Tri-Community Food Bank and MPACT of Southern Arizona. Of course, the true satisfaction comes from knowing how many kids in the Copper Corridor will be smiling with joy this Christmas.
It all started with a question, what can do we do for the most-good this Christmas? Members of the club had decided to cancel this year’s annual dinner and dance Christmas Party and to use the money to help those in need instead. Calls to the Tri-Community Food Bank and IMPACT of Southern Arizona provided the answers we needed. They needed unwrapped, high quality toys and money. Securing the toys was the fun part! Members behaved like kids in a candy shop while they selected the kids’ treasures. Some of our members even consulted with their children and grandchildren for expert opinions in order to select the very best toys for the year 2020.
The grand finale occurred at the Minute Mart Commerce Center parking lot. A number of the members gathered to collect all the treasures purchased for the children. Members then helped stuff the van full of toys. Money was also donated for the Tri-Community Food Bank and IMPACT. If you could remove all those masks, you would see a huge smile on the face of all those Rotarians. One of the best parts of being a Rotarian is knowing what a difference you make in the local community, as well as the world.
If this sounds like something of interest to you, then maybe you should be a Rotarian? The Rotary Club of SaddleBrooke is open to those living or working in SaddleBrooke, SaddleBrooke Ranch, Catalina, Oracle, Oro Valley, and the surrounding area. As a service club, we have fun with our friends while we make a difference locally and globally. But we also get together weekly for fun and life-long learning. Plus, we love to socialize!
The Rotary Club of SaddleBrooke meets weekly on Thursdays at midday. Before the pandemic, we met by the fireplace in the Agave Lounge of the HOA1 Clubhouse for lunch and an interesting speaker or program. Currently we meet on Zoom. When HOA-1 restaurants are open, some of the members meet for lunch at the Roadrunner Grill before adjourning to the Agave Lounge for the Zoom meeting. If you would like more information, please contact Wendy Guyton by phone at (520) 404-5712 or email wguyton17@gmail.com.