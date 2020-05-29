We miss you all so much. We’re confronted with unanswerable questions. The easiest is what is the earliest we can be in the facilities. The HOA has accelerated remodeling plans and is keeping the building closed until July. So, July, we hope, will be our return to line dance.
As of this writing, Arizona case numbers of COVID-19 patients continue to rise. That being true, and following all previous guidelines, the state should not relax at this time. So, what should we do, I can’t answer that for you and your house —But, in our home we will continue to remember that what we do now will benefit our families and neighbors.
Today I remembered my school gym has a big rope secured to the rafters. The goal? Climb it and then safely descend. The prospect of climbing the rope was daunting, to say the least for most of us and getting started was the worst for most. The first grip and securing your feet— once that was done it got easier for a stretch and we developed some rhythm.
Then the fatigue set in and we had to drag ourselves to the ultimate goal. Next, we got to happily and carefully descend to the safe, old floor, controlled. We did not rappel like a rock climber. In this crisis we started well and have made very good progress. Now with the goal nearly in reached, the final goal seems to be changing. The hardest part is done, and we now descend. Will it be okay to go back and climb again?
I am reviewing the case statistics to compare to original CDC and WH plans. From a practical standpoint, as much as we wish to return to normal, we will follow these original sets of goals in deciding the return. It will delay some fun.
We are not an essential service. However, we will be among the most conservative in our efforts to not put you at risk. Also, we do hope for an active, fall return.
We will be starting after most or all outdoor activities. So like Arnold Schwarzenegger says, “We’ll be back...as soon as it’s safe!”
When we resume, there will be four classes each week in SaddleBrooke, two for beginner/Level 1 dances, and two for Level 2 dancers. Rebecca gives you the fundamentals of dance for years of dancing enjoyment. This activity allows you to get some exercise, improve your balance and coordination and also enjoy new friends. Classes in adult communities must be mindful of physical limitations. Rebecca takes pride in professionally modifying dance components to accommodate the individual’s physical limitations, safety, comfort and development.
Her classes for 2020 are accepting reservations and now is a good time to place your name on one of the class lists. The next series starts as soon as is practical and safe. Contact Rebecca Magdanz by email at linedancin4SB@aol.com or call her at (520) 818-2656.
Rebecca is a 15+ year full-time SaddleBrooke resident who has taught fellow residents in the SaddleBrooke community for over 13 years.