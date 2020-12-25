The Lions of Arizona Council Chair Barbara Dailey, on behalf of the 2,700 Lions of Arizona, is proud to announce this year’s Annual Peace Poster Contest winner. For over 30 years Lions Clubs around the world have sponsored children aged 11 to 13 to create their visions of Peace through the creation of Peace Posters; this year’s theme was Peace Through Service.
The posters are judged locally, and winners are chosen and submitted to be judged globally where the winner will receive a $5,000 prize and a trip to the global award ceremony. This year’s winner for Arizona is 12-year-old Edouard Preciado of Wilson K-8 school in the Amphi Unified School District in Oro Valley. Edouard was sponsored by the Catalina Oro Valley Lions Club.
