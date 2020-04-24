In a world of forever changing technology, how can seniors keep up? Most of us did not even grow up with access to a computer. Yet the direction of the future is directly proportional to our ability to understand, adopt and integrate new technology. Easy to say but for the aging adult population much harder to implement.
“Living Smart” technology sounds great but unless one knows how to access these tools, it might as well be like trying to learn a foreign language. At this stage in our lives, seniors can use technology that can make life easier, it’s just learning what the latest gadgets are and how to use them.
Here are some examples: ability to turn on lights (even when you are not at home), play your favorite music, getting a reminder when to take your medications, controlling your thermostat temperature…all by voice-controlled devices or Wifi.
Senior Village will be presenting a series of seminars on “Living Smart.” These seminars will be for SaddleBrooke residents to explore some fun useful tools.
Our resident technology “guru”, David Loendorf, will be the presenter. He is the president of Senior Village and sees this as an opportunity of “Giving back to the Community.” He has advanced degrees in aerospace engineering and computer science with a professional background working at NASA and Duke University. “I have always had a passion for self-learning,” Dave explained.
He will be presenting his material using a simple and easy approach to understand. David will include hands on demonstrations that will be helpful in learning some of these gadgets.
The first seminar will be held Friday, June 26 at 11 a.m. in the Coyote Room downstairs in the SaddleBrooke One Clubhouse.
Senior Village is a non-profit organization available to SaddleBrooke residents providing non-medical services to their members. “Neighbors Helping Neighbors.” For more information about Senior Village, go to seniorvillage@svatsb.org or call (520) 314-1042.