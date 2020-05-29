Smart phones, smart cars, smart TVs and robotic vacuums. Maybe a personal robot like the one in “Frank and the Robot” isn’t here yet, but you will be amazed at the technology available right now that can make your life easier.
Senior Village at SaddleBrooke will sponsor a seminar series called “Living Smart” to bring you up to speed on the latest tech gadgets. The first seminar in the series will be held on Friday, June 26 at 11 a.m. in the Coyote Room downstairs in the SaddleBrooke One Clubhouse. This seminar will explore voice-controlled assistants like Alexa and Google and help you create a “smart” home that can regulate thermostats, lighting, drip systems, music and even give prescription alerts.
David Loendorf, Senior Village President, will be the presenter. David has advanced degrees in aerospace engineering and computer science with a professional background at NASA and Duke University. David esplains, “I have always had a passion for self-learning.” He plans to present his material from a simple, easy to understand approach including hands-on demonstrations that will be helpful in learning some of these gadgets.
Don’t be left behind, explore some fun and useful tools before the next “thing” comes along. You might even be able to understand what your children and grandchildren are talking about.
Senior Village at SaddleBrooke is a non-profit organization created by SaddleBrooke residents to provide simple non-medical services to residents of SaddleBrooke to help them live independently and to serve as a resource when they decide to transition from our community.
Annual dues are $48 for a single or $60 for a household. To learn more about Senior Village, to become a member or to volunteer, call (520) 314-1042 or go to our website at seniorvillage.org.