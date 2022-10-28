Welcome to one of our newest SaddleBrooke residents—Lizzie Bayard. She comes to us from Evergreen Colorado with her loving, four-legged side-kick Canon. Lizzie moved into her home this July and has been quickly adjusting to life in Arizona.

Making Her Way WestLizzie is originally from Princeton, NJ and spent her college years in up-state New York at St. Lawrence University (SLU) studying Theatre Arts. For those that may not know, SLU is as close to Montreal, Canada as SaddleBrooke is to Nogales, Mexico. It wasn’t long until Lizzie decided to head west. With her love for the outdoors, her path took her to Sun Valley, Idaho and Sausalito, California before landing her in Evergreen, Colorado for most of her adult years.

When Lizzie and I met, noticing our 303 area codes, the immediate question was—where in Colorado are you from? Come to find out we lived just 15-minutes from one another in Evergreen at the same time in the late 1990s when our kids were born. What a small world!

Why SaddleBrooke?As it turns out, Lizzie has been coming to SaddleBrooke for years. Her mother Olivia Bayard lived in SaddleBrooke for 12-years. She loved the community and Lizzie would come to visit and check on her mother. After her mother passed in 2016, Lizzie stopped visiting—but obviously didn’t forget what a fabulous community we have here at the base of the Catalina Mountains.

When Lizzie decided it was time to leave the winters of Evergreen for a fresh start, she immediately thought of the warm weather playground she had come to enjoy when visiting her mom in SaddleBrooke. Lizzie worked with a Long Realty associate of mine—Wanda Fudge—to find her beautifully remodeled one-story Galleria home. After Lizzie arrived, I had the good fortune of connecting to recycle her moving boxes. The conversation immediately moved to all the wonderful activities and people here ready to welcome Lizzie. Honestly, this is one of the most heartwarming characteristics of our community. People in SaddleBrooke are ready to welcome new residents and help them get acclimated.

Engaging in the CommunityIt didn’t take Lizzie long to make many new friends here—she is a beam of sunshine with a zest for living! On any given day you can find Lizzie walking her sweet dog Canon. “My dog Canon is the absolute best! He is obsessed with walks and getting to say hi to everyone!” smiled Lizzie. She also enjoys getting out riding her mountain bike, running or playing pickleball—her newest undertaking. Lizzie is a gamer ready for whatever fun crosses her path. Other activities she enjoys include hiking, backcountry skiing, dancing, singing, tennis, and belly dancing!

Lizzie has two kids—her daughter Piper (24) and son Hudson (22). I would imagine they will get to enjoy SaddleBrooke just as Lizzie did when her mother lived here for many years. It is such fun seeing all the next generation family members visit, especially during the holiday season.

Working – Then and Now?In Colorado Lizzie owned and operated Fleur de Liz for 23-years. This was her wedding floral business where she did weddings in the mountain resort communities like Vail, Winter Park, and Breckenridge as well as all over Denver. In addition to her floral business, Lizzie was a substitute teacher for many years. She offered, “I love teaching! And when not working I love road trips, going to Mexico, camping and enjoying time with my friends and family!”

Lizzie has only been here a few months and already she says, “I so appreciate how warm and welcoming this community has been, it has made my transition so much easier than I could have imagined, I love it here! I just wish I didn’t have to find a job, there is so much fun to be had in this community!!”

Welcome Lizzie—so happy to share your friendship and have you in the community!