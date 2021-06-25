Students receiving $2,000 scholarships, pictured from left: Riley Johnson, is attending The University of Arizona; major undecided. Alane Asp: Catalina Mountain Elks, Exalted Ruler Cory Tompkins, is attending Northern Arizona University; major is Environmental & Sustainability Studies. Trent Oland, is attending The University of Arizona; major is Optical Science & Engineering. Nathan Hernandez, is attending Arizona State University; major is Aerospace Engineering. Sydney Enos, is attending The University of Arizona, Honors College; major is Engineering. Roger Mastro, Scholarship Chair, Elks Lodge 2815.

Catalina Mountain Elks Lodge #2815 awarded five $ 2,000.00 ENF, Arizona Elks Association, scholarships to graduating students at our May, Youth Week Awards.

Our Mission

To inculcate the principles of Charity, Justice, Brotherly Love and Fidelity; to recognize a belief in God; to promote the welfare and enhance the happiness of its Members; to quicken the spirit of American patriotism; to cultivate good fellowship; to perpetuate itself as a fraternal organization, and to provide for its government, the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks of the United States of America will serve the people and communities through benevolent programs, demonstrating that Elks Care and Elks Share.

