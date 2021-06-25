Catalina Mountain Elks Lodge #2815 awarded five $ 2,000.00 ENF, Arizona Elks Association, scholarships to graduating students at our May, Youth Week Awards.
Our Mission
To inculcate the principles of Charity, Justice, Brotherly Love and Fidelity; to recognize a belief in God; to promote the welfare and enhance the happiness of its Members; to quicken the spirit of American patriotism; to cultivate good fellowship; to perpetuate itself as a fraternal organization, and to provide for its government, the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks of the United States of America will serve the people and communities through benevolent programs, demonstrating that Elks Care and Elks Share.