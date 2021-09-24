The SaddleBrooke Community Outreach Education Committee receives grant requests from local schools and community organizations to support programs that provide educational and recreational opportunities for local students. Every grant request is reviewed to ensure funds will be used effectively and provide significant benefit to students.
In July, SBCO approved two grant requests for the 2021 to 2022 school year: one to support the Oracle Preschool Program and the other for a “Discovery Time” program in the Miami Unified School District.
The Oracle Preschool Program was awarded a grant of $10,000 to help provide 35 to 50 three to four-year-old children residing in Oracle, Mammoth, San Manuel and the Eagle Crest housing development with early childhood education. This program runs from Sunday, August 15 through Monday, May 23, 2022 and students are evaluated in the fall and spring to assess the benefit received from the program. This grant is a renewal and provides funding for five children at $200 per month over 10-months. Other funding for the program is provided by donations, a county grant and fundraising by the Oracle School Foundation.
The “Discovery Time” grant to Miami Unified School District (MUSD) and Lee Kornegay Intermediate School of $15,000 helps fund a new educational program for students in grades three through five. The program’s concept is to provide opportunities to use skills across the curriculum using applied learning. Mathematical calculations and vocabulary will be incorporated into all instruction modules. Robotics kits purchased by the district will be used, with the assistance of high school robotics program advisors, to apply science concepts. Recorders will be purchased to enhance the music instruction provided by MUSD. Recipe use, cooking and gardening are also potential modules. Community advisors and business partners have agreed to develop interest modules. All students in the school will be invited to participate on a weekly basis and journal about their experiences. MUSD and the school will cover all overhead costs associated with the program, along with facilities and compensation for teacher time spent developing and implementing instruction modules. The teacher cost paid by MUSD is approximately $15,932 for the 32-week program. The SBCO grant will cover $12,000 in program supplies and $3,000 in stipends for program advisors.