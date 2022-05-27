From the time I was a kid, I knew that higher education would be in my plans. My mother was the driving force in seeing that each of her seven children would attain a college degree. She had attended summer school after high school to earn her qualification to teach. She taught at a rural school which years later, I attended for eight-years. My father was less fortunate. He had to quit school after fourth grade to help on the farm.

What a blessing it was to have the financial help of our parents. We were able to attain our goals. All seven of us earned our college degrees! We were unlike many of the children in our neighborhood. They were kept on the farm to help their parents, just as our father had. Those children never had a chance to realize their potential.

I see the difference an education has made in our lives. I can’t help but to compare our childhood with those of the many families in our area who are living at or below the poverty level. We were able to achieve so much with just a little help! I am grateful to be in a position where I can offer a little help to those who show promise to realize their goals and dreams.

I am able to contribute to the SBCO Scholarship Endowment Program by gifting the RMD (Required Minimum Distribution) from my retirement account and I would encourage you to explore this possibility. Y ou may be instrumental in assisting one or more young people in realizing their full potential.