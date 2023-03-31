Judy Cannon became a SaddleBrooke Community Outreach (SBCO) board member in 1999. Although she had moved to SaddleBrooke in 1993 and had a neighbor who kept asking her to join SBCO, her parents were failing and needed her. Judy recalled, “After my parents passed, I had the time. I served as the recording secretary, following Beverly Harpold in that position. I was on the board for two terms while SBCO was involved in fundraising and beginning to provide college scholarships. I didn’t know SBCO would explode like it has! It was a new organization, and everyone was feeling their way along. I don’t think we could have survived without financial support from the Golden Goose Thrift Shop. It was a God-send!”

Judy began volunteering at “the Goose” after her last term as SBCO recording secretary. “I saw the Golden Goose go from a tiny space in a shopping center to its own store. I spent 15-years volunteering at the Goose, and I loved every moment of it! I think when I started volunteering it was Stephanie Urales’ first year as the store manager. I started work on a Thursday, and the following week we celebrated the store’s first anniversary. We made $5,000 that month!

The Golden Goose became a social place for the clients. Many people came every day. People would stand in the aisles, visiting with other shoppers and bring their out-of-town visitors to the store like it was a tourist attraction.”

Judy worked on the floor in the clothing department. “We knew our clients and acted like personal dressers because we knew what they liked and could make suggestions. We had relationships and acted like a community. We only sold items in the best condition. And we sold everything—even cars! Very early on we had people leaving donations at the back door. One time someone left a mailing tube. When we opened it, we found original sketches by Picasso!

The Golden Goose has just kept on expanding! A thrift store was needed in Catalina. People came back and told us how we helped clothe their family and now they could afford to give back. It was a win-win for everyone.”

The Golden Goose Thrift Shop, now in its twentieth year of operation, is a 501c3 organization. Its proceeds are divided evenly between SBCO and Impact of Southern Arizona. Every time you donate an item to the Golden Goose, buy something from the store, or serve as a Goose volunteer, you are helping to support the work of these two community-based nonprofits. As Judy noted, it’s a win-win for everyone—volunteers, donors, shoppers and the kids in local communities that SBCO helps to feed, clothe, enrich and educate through its many programs.