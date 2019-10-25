On Friday, November 1, at 10:00 a.m. in the Sonoran Room, Elise Marquam-Johns will teach us how to look our best in ten minutes or less. If you have ever lived or traveled in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area, your will probably recognize Elise as a well-known television personality in that area. Using the skills she developed through many years in television, Elise now helps women look their best.
Feeling good about how you look is one very important aspect of wellness. Every woman has experienced the difference they feel when they feel they look their best, and when they feel they look their worst. Elise will be teaching us how to look our best in ten minutes or less.
SaddleBrooke’s Wellness Integration Network connects SaddleBrooke residents with knowledgeable resources to learn more about evidence-based options for wellness. We meet on the first Friday of each month at the Sonoran Room of the MountainView Clubhouse at 10:00 a.m. The speakers and programs are free to the community.
If this sounds like something of interest to you, please join us at 10:00am in the Sonoran Room at MountainView on Friday, October 4. For more information, contact Barbara Barr at (520) 359-1111, or email us at, winsbaz@gmail.com.