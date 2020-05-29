If you are comfortable using the internet and Microsoft Excel and Word, consider becoming a Friends of SaddleBrooke Libraries volunteer.
We need volunteers to fill the following positions for 2020-2021, starting as soon as possible. Work can be done from home using your own computer.
- Reports Processor – Run monthly reports and edit data to ensure accuracy in our membership database.
- Renewals Processor – Send monthly renewal notices to members and twice monthly thank you letters.
- Co-Systems Administrator – Create reports, implement new features and ensure the accuracy of data in our new Bloomerang Client Relations Management (CRM) system.
- Co-Chair of CRM Committee – Work with FSL Board members and the CRM Systems Administrators to increase engagement with current and prospective FSL members.
If you are interested in any of these positions or would like to suggest a friend or neighbor, please contact Sharon Triester, Membership Chair by phone at 520-825-9880 or email her at astriester@yahoo.com.
FSL Contact Information
Friends of SaddleBrooke Libraries
P.O. Box 8844
Catalina, AZ 85738-0844