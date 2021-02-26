It’s been a year of challenge, adjustment and re-evaluation for Friends of SaddleBrooke Libraries. We started 2020 with exciting plans. We were looking forward to celebrating the 30-year anniversary of the SaddleBrooke libraries. Another year of interesting lectures along with two much anticipated author luncheons were on the schedule. Road trips to west Texas and northern Arizona were moving forward. All were cancelled due to COVID-19.
So much excitement followed by crushing disappointment. FSL faced a two-pronged challenge; maintain engagement with the SaddleBrooke community and make up some of the revenue lost from cancellation of fund-raising activities. Making up lost revenue was particularly important since FSL provides the funds for all library materials. Our worries were somewhat mitigated as many SaddleBrooke residents stepped up with generous one-time donations. New and renewed memberships included additional funds.
FSL has an essential partnership with the Library Management Team. Requests for funding comes from the Management Team. In view of restricted library use, the request for funds was reduced and FSL was able to fully grant all requests.
Looking forward, the FSL Board has developed strategic plans for the next five years. We’ve learned a lot from the past year and recognize the need to strengthen and grow our ability to best serve the SaddleBrooke community and libraries. Look for information regarding these new plans as we begin implementation over next few months.
We look forward to being able to resume our many in person events when it is safe to do so. For additional information regarding FSL membership and activities, check out our website. Visit sbfsl.org.