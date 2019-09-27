Loss of a Spouse is a two-hour Seminar for people grieving a spouse’s death. It will be held at the Community Church of SaddleBrooke Parish House on Sunday, October 13, from 1:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m.
Whether your loss is recent or many years ago, you will benefit and are welcome.
The Seminar features video interviews with counselors, grief experts, and widowed men and women, followed by a Small-Group sharing time.
You’ll hear:
* Practical advice from others who’ve been there.
* What to expect in the days and months ahead.
* Challenges surviving spouses face and how to cope.
* Why it won’t always hurt this much.
"Surviving the Holidays" will begin Sunday, October 27 from 1:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m.
Those who attend will receive a booklet filled with practical tips and encouraging words on how to live with grief and eventually rebuild your life.
For information, directions and reservations:
Call Bruce Block 858-692-5227
Call Cari Block 858-243-3747
Email: bruce.block@me.com
Email: cari.block@me.com