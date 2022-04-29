The Friends of SaddleBrooke Libraries (FSL) raises money for our three SaddleBrooke Community Libraries. While our two HOAs provide space for the Libraries, our HOA fees do not cover the cost of books, audiobooks and DVDs. FSL raises funds to ensure our Libraries can offer you interesting, up-to-date materials.

We need volunteers to help us:

attract and keep members;

oversee our CRM database;

manage special events;

keep residents informed about FSL activities.

Much of the work can be done from anywhere - perfect for seasonal residents or travelers. Please consider volunteering a few hours a month in person or via the internet.

And be sure to let your friends and neighbors know about these opportunities.

If you are interested, please contact FSL president, Laura Pauli at (520) 818-1742 (lfpauli@aol.com), or FSL vice president, Barry Swartzberg (520) 825-0463 (bswartzberg@hotmail.com) or any FSL board member you may know.