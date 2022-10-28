For 25-years, SaddleBrooke Community Outreach (SBCO) has been providing children in nearby communities with opportunities to succeed through programs that provide food, clothing, enrichment grants and educational opportunities. Of the 14 schools served by SBCO, all are Title I Schools, meaning at least 40 percent of the students come from low-income families. In some Copper Corridor schools, the figure is as high as 90 percent. Academic achievement is well below state averages, putting students at a significant disadvantage for higher education and work opportunities.

Programs We Support with Money and Volunteer Labor

Food – Financial support and donations of goods to SBCO’s Annual Food Drive are given to Tri-Community Food Bank and programs such as Holiday Food Baskets, Adopt-a-Family and Adopt- a-Child, all of which support families in our service area.

Clothing – Kids’ Closet provides new school clothing twice a year for children from Head Start through eighth grade while Teen Closet offers eligible nineth through twelfth grade students two annual shopping trips for school clothing at local stores.

Enrichment Grants – SBCO funds are awarded to innovative programs supported by schools and community organizations, including field trips, summer school and sports programs.

Education – Two-and four-year college scholarships are awarded to deserving local students; $1,500 per year for two-year programs and $3,000 per year for four-year degrees. When funds are available, scholarships are also given to graduate students.

Your financial contribution to SBCO can make the difference in many children’s lives. Since SBCO is a 501c3 not for profit organization (Tax ID # 86-0843458), all contributions are tax deductible to the fullest extent allowed by law. Contributions are also eligible for the Arizona Tax Credit for Contributions to Charities (AZ Tax Credit Code 20214).

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

Your donation will be acknowledged. If you make a gift on behalf of a friend or family member, In memory of a special person or in honor of an event or person, an acknowledgement also will be sent to the appropriate person or his/her family.

A donation form has been included in SaddleBrooke and SaddleBrooke Ranch newspapers. T hat form and a check can be sent or delivered to:

SaddleBrooke Community Outreach, Inc.

63675 E. SaddleBrooke Blvd., Suite L

Tucson, AZ 85739

Or you can make a secure online donation at our website at community-outreach.org. Simply click on the “Donate” button and pay using your credit card or your PayPal account (a PayPal account is not required to make a donation).