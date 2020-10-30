SaddleBrooke Community Outreach (SBCO) provides children with opportunities to succeed by supporting numerous programs that provide food, clothing and educational opportunities in nearby communities. In 2019, SBCO made generous donations of money and volunteer labor to many programs, including:
Kids’ Closet – 2,982 school wardrobes provided to children from Head Start through eighth grade.
Teen Closet – 130 eligible high school students shopped for school clothing and supplies.
Education Programs – $150,000 in grants for tutoring, summer learning and enrichment opportunities, plus 84 college and technical school scholarships.
Food – 25,000 pounds of food and $70,000 collected for Tri-Community Food Bank. Holiday Food Baskets and Adopt-a-Family gifts given to 111 families, plus Adopt-a-Child gifts for 234 Apache children.
Your financial contribution to SBCO can make the difference in many children’s lives. Since SBCO is a 501c3 not for profit organization (Tax ID # 86-0843458), all contributions are tax deductible to the fullest extent allowed by law. Contributions are also eligible for the Arizona Tax Credit for Contributions to Charities that Provide Assistance to the Working Poor.
Your donation will be acknowledged. If you make a gift on behalf of a friend or family member, in memory of a special person or in honor of an event or person, an acknowledgement also will be sent to the appropriate person or his/her family.
You can make a secure online donation at our website: community-outreach.org.
If you click on the white box on the site’s home page you can view a short video about SBCO’s work. And you can donate using your credit card or your PayPal account (a PayPal account is not required to make a donation).
Or a donation can be made by delivering or sending a check (made payable to SaddleBrooke Community Outreach) to:
SaddleBrooke Community Outreach, Inc.
63675 E. SaddleBrooke Blvd., Suite L
Tucson, AZ 85739
On behalf of many local children, we thank you for your support.