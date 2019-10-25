SaddleBrooke Community Outreach (SBCO) provides children with opportunities to succeed by supporting numerous programs that provide food, clothing and educational opportunities in nearby communities. Some of the programs we support with generous donations of money and volunteer labor include:
- Kids’ Closet: Provides new school clothing for children from Head Start through 8th grade.
- Teen Closet: Offers eligible high school students a shopping trip for school clothing at local stores.
- Education Programs: Tutoring, enrichment opportunities and college scholarships.
- Food: Financial support and donations of goods to SBCO’s Annual Food Drive are given to Tri-Community Food Bank and programs such as Holiday Food Baskets, Adopt a Family and Adopt a Child, all of which support families in our service area.
Your financial contribution to SBCO can make the difference in many children’s lives. Since SBCO is a 501(c) (3) not for profit organization (Tax ID # 86-0843458), all contributions are tax deductible to the fullest extent allowed by law. Contributions are also eligible for the Arizona Tax Credit for contributions to charities that provide assistance to the working poor.
Your donation will be acknowledged. If you make a gift on behalf of a friend or family member, in memory of a special person or in honor of an event or person, an acknowledgement also will be sent to the appropriate person or his/her family.
A donation can be made by delivering or sending a check (made payable to SaddleBrooke Community Outreach) at:
SaddleBrooke Community Outreach, Inc.
63675 E. SaddleBrooke Blvd., Suite L
Tucson, AZ 85739
Or you can make a secure online donation at our website: community-outreach.org. Simply click on the “Donate” button and pay using your credit card or your PayPal account (a PayPal account is not required to donate).
On behalf of many local children, we thank you for your support.