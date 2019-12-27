In the early 1950s as Rock and Roll was beginning to sweep the country, another type of music was also gaining popularity. Travelers to Cuba returned with a new dance called THE MAMBO! It was especially popular with the Jewish communities in New York, Havana, Miami Beach and the Catskill Mountains! This delightful documentary tells that story by featuring the infectious sounds of Tito Puente, Celia Cruz and Perez Prado.
Many of those attracted to this new craze became known at the Mamoniks and this film tells their story. It will be shown at the DesertView Theater on Sunday, January 5 at 3:00 p.m. Admission is $7 per person. No advance reservations necessary.
Although this film is sponsored by the Ruth and Irving Olson Center for Jewish Life and the Tucson International Jewish Film Festival, this entertaining documentary is 90 minutes of entertainment for all residents of SaddleBrooke. Hope to see you at the movie!