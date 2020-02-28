You don’t need the luck of the Irish when you have the Golden Goose Thrift Shop! Did you know that the Golden Goose is all about the “green?” The Goose embodies the “green” spirit of recycling so you can feel great about shopping with us! The Goose will also save you a ton of “green,” offering the highest quality merchandise for pennies on the dollar! One Hundred percent of the profits from your purchases provide new hope in the lives of local children, seniors and families in need! Follow the rainbow to the Golden Goose in Catalina and find out why everyone here is smiling! Go Goose! Go green! Save big and feel great!
The Golden Goose, located at located at 15970 North Oracle Rd, in Catalina, is a 501 c3 non-profit benefiting SB Community Outreach & IMPACT of Southern Arizona.
The Golden Goose hours of operation are Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Closed Sunday and Monday.
If you have any questions, please call (520) 825-9101.
To Volunteer: Orientation is every third Monday at 3 p.m. at the Golden Goose.
For Pickup: Call (520) 825-9101 for collection of your tax-deductible donation.
Our Golden Goose Holiday Department
By Charlotte James
Working very closely with Santa Claus throughout the year, the Goose is very fortunate to have three very talented and dedicated elves: Jeannie, Judy and Sue who sort, clean, research and prepare for sale of local, holiday decorations always available to you. The Goose receives everything from antique and comical tree ornaments to solemn religious statues to New Year's noisemaker— and all decorations in between. Every holiday is represented at the Goose and right now there are many seasonal summer items for you to browse, purchase and plan your holiday décor for the coming year. Easter is just around the corner so come on down to the Goose because you never know what bargains and treasures are waiting for you!