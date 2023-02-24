Frist, we would like to thank everyone who participated in the January blood drive. It was the best turn out we have ever had. Usually, we have about 10 percent no shows, but this time only four people did not show. That is a fantastic turn out. As a result, we again topped our blood unit amount by five units. The Red Cross has increased appointment slots to 100. That means more choices of times for everyone to pick from. We already have 69 people signed up. We hope to see some new and old faces at our next drive in March. The date is set for Saturday, March 18 at the MountainView Ballroom, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Also, we would like to include a “Save this Date” for 2023 drives. Please see list below.

As a blood donor, you do something extraordinary with each donation. You give families hope. You give patients courage. And you give those who need it most, life. Donors like you make all the difference. That is why your donation for this drive is more important than ever. The need for blood is constant and only volunteer donors can fulfill that need for patients in our community. Nationwide, someone needs a unit of blood every two to three seconds and most of us will need blood in our lifetime.

To schedule your appointment, please go to Redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767. Also, you can start the donation process before leaving home by completing Rapid Pass online pre-donation and health history questionnaire from your mobile device or Blood Donor App on the day of your appointment. You can save up to 15-minutes. Learn more at Redcrossblood.org/RapidPass. We hope to see you all.

Blood drives for 2023Saturday, March 18

Saturday, May 20

Saturday, July 22

Saturday, September 16

Saturday, November 18