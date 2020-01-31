The Social Awareness and Justice Ministry at Santa Catalina Catholic Church will sponsor "The Good, the Bad and the Ugly; Criminal Justice in the 21st Century" on Sunday, March 29 at 1 p.m. in the parish hall, located at 14380 N. Oracle Road. Mr. Joel Feinman, the Chief Public Defender for Pima County, will discuss the day-to-day cruelties and injustices suffered by those caught up in the criminal justice system, and discuss the ethical and moral culpability defense attorneys, prosecutors, judges and the larger community bear in perpetuating that system.
Joel Feinman was born in Tucson and graduated law school at the University of Arizona in 2007. After graduation, he became a felony trial attorney with the Pima County Public Defender's Office, and in May 2017 the Board of Supervisors appointed him Chief Public Defender for Pima County.
For additional information, please contact Mike Monroe at sajm@santacatalinaparish.org.