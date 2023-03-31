At the HOA-1 Clubhouse there’s an area to the right that had rocks outlining the borders of the walking paths and the grassy area. One morning, I noticed a workman placing the stones in concrete. Asking him why, he told me the javelina, deer, dogs, and people, seemed to constantly be knocking them over and he decided to improve on the situation. This got my attention because the area was looking so much nicer as the rocks were being placed in the concrete in such an attractive manner. Mario Perez has been working for 13-years in SaddleBrooke and gave me permission to take his picture showing his creative work. Mario Perez is a Landscape artist!

