It's not too early to start thinking about how to decorate your golf cart for this year's parade. The creativity of the residents gets more fun and exciting every year!
The parade is open to all the residents of HOA 1 & 2, and the Preserve. As in years past, it will begin and end at the HOA1 Activity Center. The parade departs from the driving range and tours the beautifully decorated homes.
If you would like to volunteer to help with this years parade or have questions or comments, please contact Valerie Malik at: vdesignm@yahoo.com or 503 998-6763.
More information will be available as it gets closer to the event