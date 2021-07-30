A big thank you to all the donors from our last blood drive on Saturday, May 22. We were able to collect a whopping 69 units. Each unit can help up to three people which means this one drive helped 207 people. The Red Cross is dropping the mask and temperature checks for fully vaccinated people but still asks those who are not vaccinated to continue precautions as before. We are also opening the drive to the surrounding communities.
As a blood donor, you do something extraordinary with each donation. You give families hope. You give patients courage. And you give those who need it most, life. Donors like you make all the difference. That is why your donation for this drive is more important than ever. The need for blood is constant and only volunteer donors can fulfill that need for patients in our community. Nationwide, someone needs a unit of blood every 2 to 3 seconds and most of us will need blood in our lifetime.
The next blood drive will take place on Saturday, August 21 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Mountain View ballroom. To schedule your appointment, please go to Redcrossblood.org or call (800) 733-2767. You can start the donation process before leaving home by completing an online pre-donation and health history questionnaire from your mobile device or Blood Donor App on the day of your appointment. By doing this, you can save up to 15 minutes. Learn more at Redcrossblood.org/RapidPass. We hope to see you all there.