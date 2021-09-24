Please join the Saddlebrooke Public Affairs Commission on Wednesday, October 20 at the SaddleBrooke One Clubhouse, located at 64500 East SaddleBrooke Blvd., in the lower level, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. for an informal talk with Dr. Jacquelyn Elliott, President and CEO of Arizona Community College. She will speak about the role of the community college in Pinal County.
Cookies will be served.
