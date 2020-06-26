In February 2019, Mary and Mike Redgrave moved to SaddleBrooke Ranch from Sacramento, California. Mary had worked in financial services while Mike ran the state air quality database for the California Air Resources Board.
In retirement both Mary and Mike were looking for a local cause about which they could be passionate. One day Mary, who Mike acknowledges is the “family organizer,” showed him an article in the SaddleBrooke Ranch Roundup about the SaddleBrooke Community Outreach Scholarship Endowment Fund. The article interested Mike, a first-generation college student. “I’ve always had a soft spot in my heart for the difference education can make in a person’s life.”
He then researched SaddleBrooke Community Outreach online and was pleased with what he saw. “I was particularly impressed with the process used to make sure the kids selected for scholarships are the most deserving. Mary and I figured it’s time to put our money where our mouths are. We especially wanted to help students who might otherwise not be able to get post-secondary training. We also wanted to make sure that the money we donated would make a real difference. After researching the SBCO Scholarship Endowment Fund, we are very confident that we made a good choice.”
Each student is evaluated for scholarship eligibility based on six criteria. Because this program is an endowment, the full value of donations lasts forever, as only the earnings from donations are used to provide scholarships. In this way, each donation continues to help eligible students for generations to come. Donations can be made by including this program in your trust, by forwarding a portion of your mandated IRA distribution or by donating cash. (Always consult your tax advisor about potential tax benefits). While SBCO accepts donations of any amount, the minimum donation For the Scholarship Endowment Fund is $5,000.
If you would like to learn more about the Scholarship Endowment Fund, please visit the SBCO website at community-outreach.org or call Ron Andrea at (520) 904-4831.