Waking up in pain is not what we thought our “Golden Years” would be all about. You didn’t plan for never-ending doctor’s appointments and pain management, with no end in sight. The talk amongst your friends and golf buddies, pickleball partners and tennis teammates has turned into, “What are you doing for your pain and injuries?”

Have you tried Therapeutic Massage? Massage is not a luxury. Massage is preventative. Massage Therapist are trained in anatomy, physiology, kinesiology, and work specifically with muscles. We feel the areas that are causing pain and issues. We have training in specialty modalities that can help and heal.

We work with your muscles to help with flexibility, detoxification, range of motion and overall helping you with your quality of life.

Massage therapy has helped my clients avoid surgery, help with sleep issues, take away plantar fasciitis, chronic pain, anxiety issues, leg cramps, shoulder pain, hip and lower back issues and much more.

A very important point to keep in mind is that these muscle patterns that are causing these issues have been ingrained into your body over many years of repetition and muscle memory. It will take a plan of action to start the process of healing and reteaching those muscles how to relax properly and keep you moving with less or no pain. It is a process!

When getting regular massage, you can prevent larger injuries such as muscle pulls, strains and long-term pain due to falls and accidents. Massage keeps your muscles healthy and flexible.

